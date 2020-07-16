James Ritchie was chosen as one of the Rfotofolio Selections in 2019.

Night Lights No. 51 © James Ritchie Night Lights No. 36 © James Ritchie

Night Lights No. 47 © James Ritchie Room 116 © James Ritchie

To learn more about the work of James Ritchie please visit his site at James Ritchie.

Featured Comments

So beautiful and evocative— and I

love the light. Otherwise ordinary everyday scenes, taking on a whole different mysterious narrative at night- and in that light. Very Edward Hopper-ish. Love all these, but especially ‘Carry Out.’ Diana Bloomfield