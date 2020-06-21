The young men that became our fathers.

Billy Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield Pat and Ralph Taylor/ Keith Taylor Denny in Buick Northern Cafe North Limestone c. 1952 / Christopher Bryson Sam Fisher / Morgan Fisher Daddy at Art School Nicholas Jeon /Diana Nicholette Jeon Jesse Alexander / Andi Alexander Henry Lewis Braun /Lynda Fay Braun Vojko Milin 1959 / Victor Mili John D.Wiley,San Francisco / Jane Wiley Fredy Cohen on his wedding day. 1947/ Evy Cohen Ivro Zari / Kate Zari Roberts Thomas J. Thornton/ Laurel Thornton Harlan Castles / Mike Castles Kim Weston / from Zach Weston Dad with Graflex / Gorden Brown Dan Rockett/ Amy Rockett-Todd John Palmer Osterman / Mark Osterman Frank Scully / France Scully Osterman John Dupuis Fournet/ A.E. Fournet Dad at 17, Wesley Hall / Leslie Hall Brown Dad, 1975 © J.Rosenthal Bob Vaughn/Liz Vaughn

Thank you to everyone that shared their pictures with us.