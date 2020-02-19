The Split © Brenton Hamilton Little Face © Brenton Hamilton Chinese Cloud © Brenton Hamilton Cloud Spinner © Brenton Hamilton Three Graces © Brenton Hamilton Painting © Brenton Hamilton Lady Cloud © Brenton Hamilton To learn more about the work of Brenton Hamilton please visit his page at Brenton Hamilton. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)