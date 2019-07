“Mysteries lie all around us, even in the most familiar things, waiting only to be perceived.”

Wynn Bullock

Photographs are memories captured.

Venus Over Eldorado Canyon © Denis Roussel © Denis Roussel

Mount Evans © Denis Roussel Bristlecone © Denis Roussel

Summit Lake, Cyanotype © Denis Roussel Ouray © Denis Roussel

# 18 © Denis Roussel # 15 © Denis Roussel Recycled Envelope © Denis Roussel

Thank you Denis.

