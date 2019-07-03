In June of 2012 we published our first interview on Rfotofolio. We like to use this time to review the past 12 months.

Each year we have had the honor of meeting new photographers and to be inspired by their work. So far we have published over two hundred and fifty interviews, and articles. Thank you to all of the photographers for sharing their work and words with us.

To learn more about the photographers on Rfotofolio please visit The Photographers.

Chuck Davis © Jerry Rosenthal Nicola Hackl- Haslinger © Zach Weston © Bob Cornelis Robin V.Robinson © C.Rosenthal

Grants and Awards

Because of the generosity of our readers, fellow photographers, sponsors, and supporters we have been able to continue the Rfotofolio Grant, The Denis Roussel Award, and a Way to Help grant.

The 2018 Rfotofolio Grant went toWilliam Giles. At 83, Will still works in his darkroom at home and is still taking photographs with his 4×5 camera. To quote Will’s friend, photographer and film maker Chuck Davis, “Will is a seeker”. A special thanks toChuck Davis for introducing us to Will’s work.

In addition to our supporters a special thanks toFreesyle Photographic Supplies for being a sponsor of this grant.

Because of the on going support of our readers Rfotofolio was able to send out five Way to Help grants. In 2018, California saw some of the most devastating fires in its’ history. Photographer Dennis Wickes, Carla Bowman-Smith, who both lost their homes in the fires received grants. Grants also went to Rachael Short, Patti Levey and one anonymous recipient.

The Denis Roussel Award

2018 marked the introduction of the Denis Roussel Award to help continue the legacy of photographer Denis Roussel. The Denis Roussel Award is for photographers that work in historical processes.

In 2018, the Denis Roussel Award went to Luther Gerlach as chosen by juror Jill Enfield. “These ethereal images are rich with narrative and tell the universal story of places and lives being expediently erased from our consciousness for the sake of “progress.” We should thank Luther for his…small way of saving this factory, archiving it’s history in light and shadow. Thank you Luther”. Jill Enfield .

Jill Enfield also selected the following photographers for recognition. The quality of your work made the juror’s review rewarding and challenging.

Photographers of Merit

Curran Broderick

Susan Bryant

Karen Hymer

Diana Bloomfield

Camellias © Diana Bloomfield Age & Seduction, Remnants 4 © Karen Hymer Globe Collection © Susan Bryant © Curran Broderick

A special thank you to Josephine Sacabo for your ongoing support and for funding the Denis Roussel Award. Thank you to Rachael Wilson-Roussel for your support and encouragement.

Thank you to the following individuals and businesses:

Carol Boss and Hahnemühle paper.

Jill Enfield for agreeing to be juror and donating a copy of Jill Enfield’s Guide to Photographic Alternative Processes.

Mark Nelson and Precision Digital Negative.

Bostick & Sullivan for a two hundred-dollar gift certificate.

And to all the people whose donations makes Rfotofolio possible.

We will be announcing the 2019 Denis Roussel Award winner on July 25th here on Rfotofolio. We are honored to have Jesseca Ferguson as this years juror.

To learn more about our grants please visit Grants and Awards.

2018 Rfotofolio Call

Once a year Rfotofolio has a call for submissions. In 2018, we where honored to have Collier Brown, Fran Forman,and Aline Smithson as our guest jurors.

Every year the quality of the work submitted seems to get better. In 2018, we introduced a category for three-dimensional work.

The selections for three-dimensional work were:

Melanie Walker

K.K. DePaul

Diana Nicholette Jeon

Liese Ricketts

Craig Alan Huber/ Photography by Keron Psillas

Lisa Nebenzahl

Vicki Wilson-Hunt

The 2018 Rfotofolio Selections in photography were:

Bob Avakian

Nadine Boughton

Karen Bullock

Valerie Cargo

Tariq Dajani

Joshua Sarinana

Rachael Short

Norm Snyder

Ruth Steinberg

Photographers of Merit

Laura Bennett

Valerie Cargo

Eduardo Fujii

Jodie Hulden

Eddie Lanieri

Jordanna Kalman

David Knox

Lisa Nebenzahl

George Nobechi

Michael Pointer

Brian Van de Wetering

To learn more about the Rfotofolio Call please visit Calls for Entry

Where We Work and Notes from the Field

© Bob Cornelis © Bob Cornelis © Bob Cornelis

Print Room © Brian Kosoff Darkroom © Brian Kosoff Studio © Brian Kosoff

Thank you to Bob Cornelis and Brian Kosoff for sharing their work spaces with us. Its always inspiring to see where the art is made. Thank you Brian Kosoff for being a contributing writer with your Notes from the Field article.

Thank you to Christina Z. Anderson for being a contributing writer and sharing your article on Paper for Palladium .

To see more great spaces please check out Where We Work and for more articles published on Rfotofolio visit Contributing Writers.

Depth of Field

The 2018 Depth of Field was held at the Center for Photographic Art. Special thanks to all the photographers that sent their work, made the trip, and participated in this wonderful weekend. Special thanks to Brian Taylor who believed that this would be an inspiring event. Thanks to Richard Muri and Helaine Glick for your support and guidance. Thank you to Willie Osterman who taught the inspiring Therapeutic Camera class. Thank you to Diana Bloomfield, Willie Osterman, and Joanne Teasdale for being part of the panel discussion. Special thanks to the wonderful volunteers who set the standard so high. And of course special thanks to Chris Wasserbach who keeps the boat sailing along and to Jack Wasserbach for documenting this special event.

Arrivals © C.R. DOF Install © Jerry Rosenthal Handle with Care © Jerry Rosenthal

Twenty Tables © Zach Weston The Therapeutic Camera © Jerry Rosenthal Willies Class © Jerry Rosenthal Paula Riff © Aryan Chappell Melanie Walker © Christine Fitzgerald © Diane Fenster What Photograhers Do, Brian Taylor © Jerry Rosenthal

To learn more about Rfotofolio please visitWhat We are All About .

Here is to the year ahead. Art can make a difference.

Featured Comments

I can hardly believe it’s been that many years. Congratulations, and thank you for introducing me to work by so many accomplished photographers over those years. Thank you also for the enrichment and support that Rfotofolio’s very existence provides us all. Norm Snyder