Cunning © Dale Niles Seeking Shelter from the Storm © Dale Niles Fun on the Pier © Dale Niles Swan-Dipity © Dale Niles Bird on the Horn © Dale Niles The Bear Went Over the Mountain © Dale NIles To learn more about the work of Dale Niles please visit her page at Dale Niles.