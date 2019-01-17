Click on the images to see a larger size.

Elemental Forms 61 ©Nadezda Nikolova-Kratzer Elemental Forms 47 ©Nadezda Nikolova-Kratzer

Elemental Forms 59 ©Nadezda Nikolova-Kratzer Elemental Forms 58 ©Nadezda Nikolova-Kratzer

I have been one acquainted with the night.

I have walked out in rain—and back in rain.

I have outwalked the furthest city light.

I have looked down the saddest city lane.

I have passed by the watchman on his beat

And dropped my eyes, unwilling to explain.

I have stood still and stopped the sound of feet

When far away an interrupted cry

Came over houses from another street,

But not to call me back or say good-bye;

And further still at an unearthly height,

One luminary clock against the sky

Proclaimed the time was neither wrong nor right.

I have been one acquainted with the night.

Robert Frost

Elemental Forms 39 ©Nadezda Nikolova-Kratzer Elemental Forms 40 ©Nadezda Nikolova-Kratzer

