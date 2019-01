K.K. DePaul was one of the 2018 Rfotofolio Selections.

“This project beautifully articulated, through text and process, the many faces we not only share with the world, but with ourselves. Creatively using the same image through out the project and allowing what surrounds it to change was a touch of brilliance, creating a straight line to the truth. Truly masterful work.” Aline Smithson

Blinded © K.K. DePaul Distorted © K.K. DePaul

