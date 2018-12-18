Great Egret Preening © Cheryl Medow Great Egrets In The Bayou © Cheryl Medow Tri-Colored Heron and a Skimmer © Cheryl Medow Kori Bustard with Zebras © Cheryl Medow Great Blue Heron At Rest © Cheryl Medow White Ibis with Fish © Cheryl Medow Grey Crowned Cranes © Cheryl Medow Snowy Egret on the Wooden Fence © Cheryl Medow Night Sky with Great Egrets © Cheryl Medow Malachite Kingfisher ©Cheryl Medow To learn more please visit the Cheryl Medow page. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)