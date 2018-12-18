Great Egret Preening © Cheryl Medow
Great Egrets In The Bayou © Cheryl Medow
Tri-Colored Heron and a Skimmer © Cheryl Medow
Kori Bustard with Zebras © Cheryl Medow
Great Blue Heron At Rest © Cheryl Medow
White Ibis with Fish © Cheryl Medow
Grey Crowned Cranes © Cheryl Medow
Snowy Egret on the Wooden Fence © Cheryl Medow
Night Sky with Great Egrets © Cheryl Medow
Malachite Kingfisher ©Cheryl Medow

To learn more please visit the Cheryl Medow page.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.