The 2017 Call was judged as a portfolio of work. We were honored to have as three guest jurors, David Carol, Willie Osterman, and Barbara Bullock-Wilson.
Each juror was asked to selected their top portfolios, and this was no easy task. All the jurors commented about the difficulty in making selections because of the high quality of work submitted.
© Terri Cappucci
© Robynne Limoges
© Jürgen Bürgin
© Mark Brown
© Mark brown
Snag 2 © Wes Bell
© Loren Nelson
Envelopment © Norm Snyder
Stepwell © Oliver Klink
Life as a Frail Moth © Sandra Klein
Dizzy © Marcy Palmer
Again © Nicola Hackl- Haslinger
© Bob Cornelis
Spring Rebirth 2© S.Gayle Stevens
© Irene Zóttola
© Paul Matzner
© Dale Niles
© Joseph O’Neill
© Brian Kosoff
© Christine Fitzgerald
© Keith Taylor
This year we are honored to have Collier Brown, Fran Forman and Aline Smithson as our guest jurors. To learn more go to 2018 Rfotofolio Call.
To learn more about these photographers please click on their names.
