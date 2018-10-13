The 2017 Call was judged as a portfolio of work.  We were honored to have as three guest jurors, David Carol, Willie Osterman, and Barbara Bullock-Wilson.

Each juror was asked to selected their top portfolios, and this was no easy task.  All the jurors commented about the difficulty in making selections because of the high quality of work submitted.

 

Volcan 4 © Robert Treat
© Terri Cappucci
© Robynne Limoges
© Jürgen Bürgin
© Mark Brown
© Mark brown
Snag 2 © Wes Bell
© Loren Nelson
Envelopment © Norm Snyder
Stepwell © Oliver Klink
Life as a Frail Moth © Sandra Klein
Dizzy © Marcy Palmer
Again © Nicola Hackl- Haslinger
© Lynda Fay Braun
© Bob Cornelis
Spring Rebirth 2© S.Gayle Stevens
© Irene Zóttola
© Bob Avakian
© Paul Matzner
© Dale Niles
© Joseph O’Neill
© Brian Kosoff
© Christine Fitzgerald
© Keith Taylor
© Wen Hang Lin

 

This year we are honored to have Collier Brown, Fran Forman and Aline Smithson as our guest jurors. To learn more go to 2018 Rfotofolio Call. 

To learn more about these photographers please click on their names.

Bob Avakian

Lynda Fay Braun

Wes Bell

Mark Brown

Jürgen Bürgin

Terri Cappucci

 Bob Cornelis

Christine Fitzgerald

Nicola Hackl-Haslinger

Sandra Klein

Oliver Klink

 Brian Kosoff

Robynne Limoges

Wen Hang Lin

Paul Matzner

Loren Nelson

Dale Niles

Joseph O’Neill

Marcy Palmer

Norm Snyder

S. Gayle Stevens

Keith Taylor

Robert Treat

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.