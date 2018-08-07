Today we share the workspace of photographer Randy Efros.

Do you have “objects of inspiration” in your work space?

I have many items in my darkroom that are important to me. This includes lots of framed photographs of mine and a few photos, paintings and other objects done by others. I use them as references and inspiration for myself and people I tutor.

What are some of your favorite tools?

I have the Saunders 4550 enlarger, a couple of Durst 8×10 enlargers (including Brett’s), a few Jobos and lots of the normal darkroom needs. I try to have spares of everything I regularly use. A couple of my favorite items I use were Brett’s: his Kodak siphon and tacking iron, 16×20 trays, and negative brush.

© Randy Efros © Randy Efros

If there was one thing you could change about your space what would it be?

My darkroom works well for me but I do wish it was a little bit bigger!

Is the work you do in the darkroom as important to you as what you do behind the camera?

I would always prefer to be out traveling and photographing but the darkroom is such a magical place where your vision in the field is fully realized.

What advice would you give to someone who is thinking about setting up a darkroom for the first time?

If someone is thinking of making a darkroom they would be wise to visit as many working darkrooms as possible, even taking darkroom tutorials or workshops if they are able.

Thank you Randy for sharing your work space with us.

To learn more about Randy Efros please visit his site at Randy Efros.

To learn more about Brett Weston please visit, Brett Weston Archive.

To read our interview with Randy please visit, Any Day Spent Photographing is a Good Day.