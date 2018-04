© Diana Bloomfield

“Creativity is an ode to life. It is not a form of entertainment. It is a form of joy.” Wynn Bullock

© Diana Bloomfield © Diana Bloomfield Dancer © Diana Bloomfield

Middle Island © Diana Bloomfield Surf © Diana Bloomfield Rose Garden © Diana Bloomfield

© Diana Bloomfield © Diana Bloomfield

Diana Bloomfield is one of the photographers in Depth of Field.

To learn more about the work of Diana Bloomfield please visit her page at Diana Bloomfield.