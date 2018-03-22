© Bob Avakian

I have been one acquainted with the night.
I have walked out in rain—and back in rain.
I have outwalked the furthest city light.
I have stood still and stopped the sound of feet
When far away an interrupted cry
Came over houses from another street,

But not to call me back or say good-bye;
And further still at an unearthly height,
One luminary clock against the sky

Proclaimed the time was neither wrong nor right.
I have been one acquainted with the night.
Robert Frost

Full Flower Moon © Bob Avakian
© Bob Avakian

To learn more about the work of Bob Avakian please visit his page at Bob Avakian.

 

