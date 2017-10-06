 

Temptation © 2017 Josephine Sacabo

I began working on the images one day out of anguish and ended up rescued by a depth of meaning I never really meant to touch. The resulting images are 21 x 26 inch hand-colored photogravures combining the graffiti of New Orleans with religious imagery from San Miguel in Mexico – the dueling iconographies of the two places I call home.
 
I have no final judgement to make on the subjects. Each expression is presented with its consolations and its cruelties. They are what they are and hopefully the viewer finds something in them that speaks to what they themselves may have experienced, needed, or felt.    – Josephine Sacabo

Shattered © 2017 Josephine Sacabo
Top Mob © 2017 Josephine Sacabo
Angel © 2017 Josephine Sacabo
The Blessing © 2017 Josephine Sacabo
Lux Perpetya © 2017 Josephine Sacabo
Scripture © 2017 Josephine Sacabo
The Confrontation © 2017 Josephine Sacabo
The Pilgrims © 2017 Josephine Sacabo
Momento Mori © 2017 Josephine Sacabo
Apparicion © 2017 Josephine Sacabo
The Dollar Sign © 2017 Josephine Sacabo
Mystery Saint on Rampart St. © 2017 Josephine Sacabo
The Fascist © 2017 Josephine Sacabo
Omar © 2017 Josephine Sacabo
Chaos Never Died © 2017 Josephine Sacabo
For Sale © 2017 Josephine Sacabo
The Artist © 2017 Josephine Sacabo
Spirit of Child Rising © 2017 Josephine Sacabo
San Miguel © 2017 Josephine Sacabo

 

Thank you Josephine for sharing your work with us.

To learn more about  Josephine Sacabo please visit her page at Josephine Sacabo.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s