I began working on the images one day out of anguish and ended up rescued by a depth of meaning I never really meant to touch. The resulting images are 21 x 26 inch hand-colored photogravures combining the graffiti of New Orleans with religious imagery from San Miguel in Mexico – the dueling iconographies of the two places I call home.



I have no final judgement to make on the subjects. Each expression is presented with its consolations and its cruelties. They are what they are and hopefully the viewer finds something in them that speaks to what they themselves may have experienced, needed, or felt. – Josephine Sacabo

Shattered © 2017 Josephine Sacabo Top Mob © 2017 Josephine Sacabo

Angel © 2017 Josephine Sacabo The Blessing © 2017 Josephine Sacabo Lux Perpetya © 2017 Josephine Sacabo

Scripture © 2017 Josephine Sacabo The Confrontation © 2017 Josephine Sacabo

Momento Mori © 2017 Josephine Sacabo Apparicion © 2017 Josephine Sacabo

The Dollar Sign © 2017 Josephine Sacabo Mystery Saint on Rampart St. © 2017 Josephine Sacabo The Fascist © 2017 Josephine Sacabo

Omar © 2017 Josephine Sacabo Chaos Never Died © 2017 Josephine Sacabo For Sale © 2017 Josephine Sacabo

The Artist © 2017 Josephine Sacabo Spirit of Child Rising © 2017 Josephine Sacabo

