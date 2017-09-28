Spectral © Fran Forman
The Letter © Grace Weston
Full Moon Flood Waters © Carol Mollhagen Erb
Bird in Flight © Robynne Limoges
© Carolyn Hampton

I thought the earth remembered me,
she took me back so tenderly,
arranging her dark skirts, her pockets
full of lichens and seeds.
I slept as never before, a stone on the river bed,
nothing between me and the white fire of the stars
but my thoughts, and they floated light as moths
among the branches of the perfect trees.
All night I heard the small kingdoms
breathing around me, the insects,
and the birds who do their work in the darkness.
All night I rose and fell, as if in water,
grappling with a luminous doom. By morning
I had vanished at least a dozen times
into something better.
Sleeping in the Forest  Mary Oliver

 

Light Catcher © Diana Bloomfield
Milky Way © Marcy Palmer
Moon River © Tami Bone

To learn more about these photographers please click on their names.

Diana Bloomfield

Tami Bone 
Carol Mollhagen Erb
Fran Forman

Carolyn Hampton
Robynne Limoges
Marcy Palmer
Grace Weston

 

 

