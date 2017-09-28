Spectral © Fran Forman The Letter © Grace Weston

Full Moon Flood Waters © Carol Mollhagen Erb Bird in Flight © Robynne Limoges © Carolyn Hampton

I thought the earth remembered me,

she took me back so tenderly,

arranging her dark skirts, her pockets

full of lichens and seeds.

I slept as never before, a stone on the river bed,

nothing between me and the white fire of the stars

but my thoughts, and they floated light as moths

among the branches of the perfect trees.

All night I heard the small kingdoms

breathing around me, the insects,

and the birds who do their work in the darkness.

All night I rose and fell, as if in water,

grappling with a luminous doom. By morning

I had vanished at least a dozen times

into something better.

Sleeping in the Forest Mary Oliver

Light Catcher © Diana Bloomfield Milky Way © Marcy Palmer Moon River © Tami Bone

To learn more about these photographers please click on their names.

Diana Bloomfield

Tami Bone

Carol Mollhagen Erb

Fran Forman

Carolyn Hampton

Robynne Limoges

Marcy Palmer

Grace Weston