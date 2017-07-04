Save the date, spread the word, and lets’ pack the house.

Rfotofolio is honored to announce that the next Depth of Field Exhibition will be in collaboration with the Center for Photographic Art.

Depth of Field 2018

Where: Center for Photographic Art

Opening April 14th

When: April 14th through May 27th. 2018

More information to come.

About the CPA

The CPA traces its roots back to the Friends of Photography, founded in 1967, the Center for Photographic Art (CPA) remains the second oldest members’ photography gallery organization in the country. A short walk from Ocean Avenue in Carmel, CA brings you to the venerable gallery. It was formed by iconic artists Ansel Adams, Wynn Bullock and Brett Weston. Today, CPA continues to serve as a valuable asset to its members, the community and the greater world of the photographic arts.

Their Mission

The Center for Photographic Art inspires the artist and the audience by nurturing the personal growth inherent in creating and appreciating art.

CPA’s mission involves increasing understanding and respect of photography and its evolving role in contemporary culture. CPA strives to address artistic development, build well-informed audiences, stimulate dialogue, and promote inquiry about photography and related media through education, exhibitions, publications, lectures, fellowship programs, and community collaboration.

The Center for Photographic Art is a Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation • 501(c)(3)

Located at

Sunset Center

PO Box 1100

Carmel, CA 93921

Ph: (831) 625-5181

photography.org