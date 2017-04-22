Ouray © Denis Roussel © Keith Taylor Weather © Jack Spencer Monochrome 280 © Bernd Webler © Jim Kasson To learn more about these photographers please click on their name. Denis Roussel Keith Taylor Jack Spencer Bernd Webler Jim Kasson Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)