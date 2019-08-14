Many of the photographers that we have met over the years, come to our attention via the Rfotofolio Call. Rfotofolio has a call once a year opened to submission on August 25.

Some of the things that happen when you take part in a call.

You look at your work more closely. Editing becomes key. Your own selection process becomes more in tune with what you want to say. Your work is seen by people that may not have the opportunity to view your work in the past. Even if your work is not selected. You help support the organization and the community.

Because everyones eye sees something different in a photograph, each year we ask three people in the photography world to act as guest jurors. Work is selected on the bases of a portfolio of seven images.

The fee is up to you and is a donation. Your donations help support Rfotofolio and the Rfotofolio Grants that we award each year.

Please follow Rfotofolio for the announcements.

To view previous Calls for Entry just click on the year.

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

Art can make a difference.

