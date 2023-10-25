Featuring the outstanding images that have been shared with Rfotofolio.
Today we share Morning Dew, a photopolymer gravure by Mark Nelson
To learn more about Mark Nelson please click on his name.
Click on image to see a different view.
One thought on “Photo of the Day, Mark Nelson”
Lovely piece Mark.