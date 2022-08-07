Spring Rebirth 2© S.Gayle Stevens Click on image to see a different view. Through My Looking Glass © S.Gayle Stevens As if the Sea Nymphs Quired © S.Gayle Stevens As if the Sea Nymphs Quired © S. Gayle Stevens Garden Thyme © S. Gayle Stevens Insectare © S. Gayle Stevens Pollination © S. Gayle Stevens To learn more about the work of S. Gayle Stevens please click on her name. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)