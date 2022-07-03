“Indulge your curiosity. It’s the basis of creativity” Fred Lyon

© Fred Lyon Foggy night, Land’s End, San Francisco, 1953 © Fred Lyon © Fred Lyon

“Photography has constantly provided me with fresh opportunities. It is truly the ideal occupation for someone who is inherently snoopy. The places that photography has taken me have been eye-popping. But the really unique experiences have been with the people I’ve encountered and with whom I’ve worked. I’ve learned from them and they have provided inspiration for a lifetime.

If I were asked for basic advice I’d say:

Attack each day with zest, optimism, grit, self-control, and don’t forget gratitude. Hard work doesn’t hurt, either. Wear comfortable shoes.

Of course you need technique. But that’s merely the affairs of craftsmanship. So don’t let it show too much in your images. It could get in the way of the content.

Be enthusiastic. Your clients will love you and you’ll be better able to handle the inevitable drudge parts of photography.

Above all, bring a lot of joy to your work.” Fred Lyon

Sonny Rollins © Fred Lyons © Fred Lyon © Fred Lyon

To read our interviews with Fred Lyon please click on his name.

Thank you Fred.

Featured Comments

“I am in total awe and love with these film noir images– such narratives they contain. I also love the spot-on basic advice offered, too! Thank you for showing these!” Diana Bloomfield

“This takes me at once to the present and to another time. It helps me view the past through his eyes and also to look out on my own world with some adopted wisdom that he’s conveyed through his words.” Norm Snyder