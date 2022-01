Please click on images to see a different view.

Shoring Up © Debra Achen As Refelected © Debra Achen

Trussed © Debra Achen Stitched Up © Debra Achen

Caving In © Debra Achen

California Hills © Debra Achen

Cracked Mirror © Debra Achen

Falls to Pieces #2 © Debra Achen

