Getting Crowed © Cye Peroni Fruitful © Cyd Peroni

Pas De Deux © Cyd Peroni Stray from Sidewalk © Cyd Peroni

“Here we are, trapped in the amber of the moment. There is no why.” Kurt Vonnegut

Hide and Seek © Cyd Peroni New Growth © Cyd Peroni

To learn more about the work of Cyd Peroni please visit her page at Cyd Peroni.