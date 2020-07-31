If you have access to a computer there are many workshops, artist talks, and virtual shows to be found. We are starting a list here to act as a resource. If you are giving a virtual workshop please tell us about it in the comments. This list is a work in progress.
North Light Photographic Workshops with Bill Schwab has a series of You Tube Instructional Videos.
Angie McMonigal at Photography Unfolded
Mark Nelson online classes on Platinum Palladium Printing, Photopolymer Gravure, and Digital Negatives with these processes and other processes. Inquire at ender100@aol.com.
Maine Media Workshops with Kat Kiernan
Filter Photo Festival Workshops
Banner image © Jerry Rosenthal