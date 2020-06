This is the last week to submit your applications. June 7th is the deadline.

Please read all the information below. If you still have a question please contact us at rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org.

The Denis Roussel Award was started in 2018 to help continue the legacy of photographer and educator Denis Roussel and to highlight work done by photographers whose work is based on the historical/alternative photographic processes, including silver gelatin.

This year we are honored to have author and educator Christopher James as our juror this year.

Information

Timeline



March 5, 2020 we will start accepting submissions at rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org.

June 7, 2020 midnight CST is the deadline.

July 26, 2020 results will be announced on rfotofolio.org.

What to submit.

Please send seven images, this award is judged as a portfolio of work.

Please tell us about yourself, the work you are submitting, and why you are applying for the Denis Roussel Award.

Tell us about the process you are using for your work.

In your e-mail please include your website address if you have one.

Email your application to rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org with 2020 Denis Roussel Award in the subject line. Please include your paypal invoice number,

How to prepare your files.

Prepare your files with the following specifications:

Dimensions should be 1840 pixels on the longest side.

Saved as a JPEG.

No Watermarks / Copyright Units / Logos on image files.

File naming is as follows.

LAST NAME _FIRST NAME_ TITLE.jpg , for example Smith_Jill_MoonOverRiver_.jpg

Donate with our Paypal button. We leave the amount up to you so that we will not exclude anyone. Your donation supports Rfotofolio and the Rfotofolio grants.

Awards

One photographer will be selected for the Denis Roussel Award.

The Denis Roussel Award plus a thousand dollar grant.

A two hundred and fifty dollar gift certificate from Bostick & Sullivan for

alt-process supplies.

Hahnemuhle Paper

Mark Nelson’s ebook on Precision Digital Negatives.

A signed copy of The Book of Alternative Processes by Christopher James

This year we will also be awarding two photographers Work of Merit awards at two hundred and fifty dollars each.

The Denis Roussel Award winner and photographers whose work is chosen for Work of Merit honors will be featured on Rfotofolio with a future interview, and be included in future publications, and in future exhibitions.

About our juror

Christopher James is an internationally known artist and photographer whose photographs, paintings, prints and alternative process image-making have been exhibited in museums and galleries in this country and abroad. His work has been published and shown extensively, including solo and group exhibitions in the Museum of Modern Art, Metropolitan Museum of Art, George Eastman House, Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Institute of Contemporary Art – Boston. Represented by the Lee Witkin Gallery in New York City for over two decades he has also shown at Pace-McGill (NYC), Contrasts Gallery (London), Michelle Chomette (Paris), Hartje Gallery and Photokina (Berlin), Rosa Esman Gallery (New York), and The Carl Siembab Gallery and The Institute of Contemporary Art (Boston). He has published extensively including Aperture, Camera (Switzerland), American Photographer, Solstice (for short fiction), and Interview magazine and in books such as The Antiquarian Avant Garde, á Prova de Aguà: Waterproof, Human Documents, and Handcrafted: The Art and Practice of the Handmade Print (China).

All three editions of his book, The Book of Alternative Photographic Processes have received international critical acclaim and are universally recognized by artists, curators, historians, and educators as the definitive text in the genre of alternative process photography and photographically integrated media. A significantly expanded 900 page / 700 image, 3rd edition, was published recently. Christopher, after 13 years, and an Associate Professor, at Harvard University, is presently University Professor and Director of the MFA in Photography and Integrated Media program at Lesley University College of Art and Design in Cambridge, MA. He received his undergraduate degree from Massachusetts College of Art and his masters from the Rhode Island School of Design. He is a photographer, printmaker, painter, graphic designer, author and a professional scuba diver.

To learn more about Christopher James please visit his at Christopher James Studio.

About Denis Roussel

If you where lucky enough to have a conversation with Denis or to be a student of his you knew how much Denis loved photography. He was always willing to share his knowledge with others.

Denis worked on projects where even the compost bin was his muse, showing us that there is beauty everywhere. His landscapes and portraits have been an inspiration to many.

He was an educator as well as a gifted artist.

In 2017, Denis lost his battle with cancer. All of us lost the pleasure of seeing new work and learning from this creative and resourceful artist. His work and generous spirit inspires us and is the foundation of the Denis Roussel Award

To learn more about Denis Roussel please visit his page at Denis Roussel.

To learn about the 2018 and 2019 Denis Roussel Awards please click on the year.

Special Thanks

Thank you to Rachel Wilson-Roussel for your encouragement and support.

Thank you to Josephine Sacabo for your support of the Denis Roussel Award and of Rfotofolio.

Thank you to the following individuals and businesses:

Carol Boss and Hahnemühle paper.

Mark Nelson and Precision Digital Negative.

Bostick & Sullivan for a two hundred-dollar gift certificate.

Christopher James for his donation of The Book of Alternative Photographic Processes 3rd Edition, Signed

And to Josephine Sacabo and Luna Press for your support of Rfotofolio and the Denis Roussel Award.