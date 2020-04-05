“There’s no place like home,

there’s no place like home,

there’s no place like home.”

Frank L. Baum, The Wizard of Oz



Home as a place of refuge, of safety has never resonated with so many different meanings. Sheltering in Place is a series about families facing the world crisis,

this unique, historic moment in time. In this catastrophic moment I wanted to find a way to give something back to my community on the Coast side south of San Francisco. Looking through glass and seeing the reflections of lives lived, the poignant smiles, brought me back to my own family growing up, where we sometimes sheltered from a storm or sought refuge when we were sick. I hope these photographs reflect this time with joy and not all sorrow. Susan Friedman

To learn more about the work of Susan Friedman please visit her page at Susan Friedman.