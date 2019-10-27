There is a difference between a selfie and a self-portrait.

Please click on images to see them individually.

© Karen Klinedinst © Susan Bryant Shallows © Robin Robinson

Lamps and Mirrors, 1985 Edna Bullock © Bullock Family Photography LLC Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography,LLC

Dreaming My Dreams© Nicola Hackl-Haslinger © Eric McCollum © Kate Zari Roberts

© Lynda Fay Braun self portrait @70 © K.K. DePaul

© Dixie Dixon Inner Memories © Sandra Klein

© Rachael Short © Karen Hymer Stan Klimek

Pieces of Me © Amy Kanka Becoming Myself Again © Robin Dintiman

© Morgan Fisher © Law Hamilton © David Noah

© Eduardo Fujii © Matt Connors © Jerry Rosenthal ©Maureen Haldeman

© Jim Marx © Norm Snyder

© Debra Achen © Liz Vaughn © Eric Spangler

© Hans Bloemhof © Mel Brackstone

Thank you to the photographers that share their work with us.

To learn more about these photographers please click on their name.

Debra Achen

Hans Bloemhof

Mel Brackstone

Edna Bullock

Wynn Bullock

Lynda Fay Braun

Susan Bryant

Matt Connors

Imogen Cunningham

K.K.DePaul

Robin Dintman

Dixie Dixon

Seán Duggan

Harold Feinstein

Morgan Fisher

Eduardo Fujii

Kym Ghee

Nicola Hackle-Haslinger

Maureen Haldeman

Law Hamilton

Karen Hymer

Sandra Klein

Karen Klinedinst

Stan Klimek

Jim Marx

Paul Matzner

Eric McCollum

David Noah

Willie Osterman

Kate Zari Roberts

Robin Robinson

Jerry Rosenthal

Denis Roussel

Rachael Short

Norm Snyder

Eric Spangler

Liz Vaughn

Kathryn Mayo Winter