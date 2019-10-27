There is a difference between a selfie and a self-portrait.
Please click on images to see them individually.
© Karen Klinedinst
© Susan Bryant
Shallows © Robin Robinson
Lamps and Mirrors, 1985 Edna Bullock © Bullock Family Photography LLC
Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography,LLC
Dreaming My Dreams© Nicola Hackl-Haslinger
© Eric McCollum
© Kate Zari Roberts
© Lynda Fay Braun
self portrait @70 © K.K. DePaul
© Dixie Dixon
Inner Memories © Sandra Klein
© Rachael Short
© Karen Hymer
Stan Klimek
Pieces of Me © Amy Kanka
Becoming Myself Again © Robin Dintiman
© Morgan Fisher
© Law Hamilton
© David Noah
© Eduardo Fujii
© Matt Connors
© Jerry Rosenthal
©Maureen Haldeman
© Jim Marx
© Norm Snyder
© Debra Achen
© Liz Vaughn
© Eric Spangler
© Hans Bloemhof
© Mel Brackstone
Thank you to the photographers that share their work with us.
To learn more about these photographers please click on their name.
