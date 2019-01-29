This image illustrates a life-changing lesson I recently learned after many years of submitting my work for exhibition. In the past year, I began experimenting with creating camera-less images in the darkroom. A trial and error process that eventually yielded strong geometric abstractions, in my opinion. This image is one of my favorite pieces from my ongoing experimentation. I chose to submit it to one of my favorite exhibitions in January, and it was rejected… or “not accepted,” to make the rejection less painful to the recipient.

Now here’s the wonderful thing ~ for the first time in my long history of submitting work, this rejection did not hurt. Not one bit!! Why? Because I knew, in my heart of hearts, that it is a strong and powerful piece. With this rejection, I discovered I no longer needed others to agree in order to believe in what I’ve created.

I cannot tell you how liberating this is… to have absolute faith in your work, both the good and the bad. It’s the best feeling ever. And how strangely wonderful that this understanding arose from failure. Patricia M.Bender

To learn more about Patricia M.Bender please visit her page at Patricia M.Bender.