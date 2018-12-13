Bob Avakian’s work was selected in the 2018 Rfotofolio Call.

A Fishing Village called Menemsha

Located In the town of Chilmark on Martha’s Vineyard is a small fishing village called Menemsha. It is homeport to local fisherman, some of whom are from families that have fished there for generations. During the summer months, Menemsha is intensely busy. Residents and tourists come to walk the boardwalks, get freshly cooked seafood and watch the fishing boats come in and out. At the end of the day, weather permitting; come the most dramatic sunsets.

Once the summer residents return to their winter homes and day tripping tourists cease to visit, the spirit of this historic fishing village reappears. When I am there in the dark hours, I feel like I have the whole place to myself. I never know which lights will be shining or what they will illuminate. It’s a joy full surprise when there is magic in the air and if the fog is in, well, that is a total bonus. I feel like I’ve come to a different place and I soon get lost to the moment as I wander in search of that spot where the light is in perfect balance with land, sea and sky. My exposure and post processing decisions help me to create these images that I consider a view to an altered reality, a glimpse into a vision you can otherwise not experience. Bob Avakian

To learn more about the work of Bob Avakian please visit his page at Bob Avakian.