© Leslie Rosenthal
Foggy night, Land’s End, San Francisco, 1953 © Fred Lyon

Please click on the photo to see a larger size.

Young Girl in Fur Coat © Harold Feinstein
Stratford, ON, CN © David Clarkson
© Martin Elkort
New York City © David Carol
© Jürgen Bürgin
FiftySeven © Mitchell Hartmen

To learn more about these photographers please click on their names.

Jürgen Bürgin

David Carol

David Clarkson

Martin Elkort

Harold Feinstein

Mitchell Hartman

Fred Lyon

Leslie Rosenthal

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.