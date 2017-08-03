Today we share the work of Marcy Palmer, one of the selections made by Barbara Bullock-Wilson in this years Rfotofolio Call for Entry.

” This is intriguing series of images, ambiguous, abstract, open-ended. They draw you in and beyond – working on both microscopic and macroscopic levels simultaneously. I resonate to juxtapositions of earthly and cosmic elements and strings that connect the two.” Barbara Bullock- Wilson

Would you please tell a little us about yourself?



I grew up in upstate New York, went to grad school and spent some time in NYC, and moved to Dallas with my husband (who is a Texan). Our family includes our young, energetic son and our elderly, but energetic dog.

How did you get started in photography?



I started with a little blue and yellow Fischer Price film camera as a kid, took photography classes throughout high school and college, and eventually went to the School of Visual Arts for an MFA in Photography & Related Media.

Would you share with us one image (not your own) that has stayed with you over time?



It’s tough to choose just one. I think it changes over time. Laurent Millet’s series “Les Zozios” has stayed with me since I saw it in New York about thirteen or fourteen years ago. I loved the small installations he created out of everyday things and then photographed.

Which photographers and other artists’ work do you admire?



Cy Twombley, Wynn Bullock, Aaron Siskind, Laurent Millet, Harry Callahan, NASA space images, Zeke Berman, Francesca Woodman, Roger Ballen, Sarah Sze, and so many others!

What has been your most memorable experience as far as your photographic work is concerned?



I think I work in a series of smaller moments or experiences. I can’t think of anything major that stands out. It seems like more of a process, like “Oh, that worked. Ok, why?” and ” Oh, that didn’t work. Ok, why?

Please tell us about the portfolio of work you submitted to our call.

The portfolio of work is from the “Unearthing Series”. The photographs in this series are about the space between the imagined and real. There is reference to constellation, a need for a controlled environment within a chaotic one, and a constructed world with natural elements. These works are filled with a tension between frustration and control, and wonder and delight. Through these images, I could express my new and emotional journey of parenthood. Although the objects used in these images are not directly related to childhood/parenthood, the emotions evoked are. My experience as a new parent lends itself to this tension, but the images relate to something larger than my own experience.

The images are made by drawing and painting on a paper backdrop, shining light through holes in the backdrop, hanging wire, string, branches, and other elements to create shapes and lines in the compositions, which I often interact with. A slow shutter speed is used when capturing the images to show a sense of movement in many of them.

What Image of yours would you say taught you an important lesson?



One of the images that inspired this current series. It’s a terrible image, but there was something about it that made me pause. I felt like there was a little bit of magic in there and I had to figure out how to pull that out.

What makes a good day for you creatively speaking?



I love it when I hit a turning point in the work. It can be such a struggle to get a new piece going – often I’ll torture myself over how the backdrop is painted/drawn, which elements to include in the installation and where to put them, how it’s lit, what color light to use, etc. It’s great when it starts to look like something else and communicate something else-a space photograph, a drawing, a deep-sea photograph, etc.

Do you have any favorite pieces of equipment that you find essential in the making of your work?

I’m not super techie, but a tripod, a good camera, lights, stuff to set up.

What is on the horizon?

More, more, more!

Thank you Marcy we look forward to sharing more of your work.

To learn more about the work of Marcy Palmer please visit her site at,Marcy Palmer.