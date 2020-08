Recycled Envelope Paper Negatives

Paper Negative 1 Developed © Denis Roussel Paper Negative 8 © Denis Roussel Paper Negitve 13 © Denis Roussel Paper Negative 18 © Denis Roussel Paper Negative © Denis Roussel Paper Negative 5 © Denis Roussel Paper Negative 16 © Denis Roussel

Colorado by Night

Landscapes and Starry Nights

Mount Evans,cyanotype © Denis Roussel Lost Lake, cyanotype © Denis Roussel

Echo Lake, cyanotype © Denis Roussel

Forest Canyon, cyanotype © Denis Roussel Pines and Milky Way, cyanotype © Denis Roussel

Summit Lake, cyanotype © Denis Roussel People of Light, cyanotype © Denis Roussel

Chalk Cliffs, tintype,collodion © Denis Roussel

Monarch Lake, tintype © Denis Roussel

Tintype © Denis Roussel © Denis Roussel Tomatillo Skin © Denis Roussel

Beauty Where You Find It

Coke Bottles © Denis Roussel Straw and Top © Denis Roussel Shampoo Tops© Denis Roussel Shampoo Top © Denis Roussel Raspberry Container © Denis Roussel Olive Container © Denis Roussel Juice Bottle © Denis Roussel Jelly Container © Denis Roussel Egg Container Diptych © Denis Roussel

Watermelon © Denis Roussel Strawberries 2 © Denis Roussel Pineapple 2 © Denis Roussel Grapes © Denis Roussel Grapefruit © Denis Roussel Cucumber © Denis Roussel