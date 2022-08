Frang Dushaj

Rocks and Sea © Frang Dushaj

Frang Dushaj’s images capture the landscape in a way that inspires us. Their beauty filters out the noise and clutter of everyday life. His craft and his eye take us on a journey to those far away places, that might just be at our own back door, if only we take a moment to look. Rfotofolio

Photo of the Day is another way to feature the outstanding images that have been shared with Rfotofolio.

To learn more, please visit his page by clicking on his name,Frang Dushaj