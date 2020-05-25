O’Keefe Stone © John Loengard
Emanuel Ax © John Loengard
Shaker Fence, Sabbathday Lake, Maine. 1966 © John Loengard
Nakashima © John Loengard
Annie Leibovitz with her assitant Robert Bean © 1991 John Loengard
O’Keefe and Pelvis,1966 © John Loengard