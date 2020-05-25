O’Keefe Stone © John Loengard Emanuel Ax © John Loengard Shaker Fence, Sabbathday Lake, Maine. 1966 © John Loengard Nakashima © John Loengard Annie Leibovitz with her assitant Robert Bean © 1991 John Loengard O’Keefe and Pelvis,1966 © John Loengard Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)