The young women that became our mothers.
Irma / Karen Bell
Dorothy Rosenthal / Jerry Rosenthal
Billy and Dorothy Bloomfield / Diana Bloomfield
Dorothy Osterman / Willie Osterman
Pat and Ralph Taylor/ Keith Taylor
Dance Pose Edna Bullock,1961, Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography LLC
Lorrine, 1961 / Christopher Bryson
Maria Girardon (center} / Victor Milin
Patty Jean / Andi Alexander
Rose Marino/ Ernie Luppi
Hazel Albanese/ Cyd Peroni
1965 © Karen Bell
Dorothy Pettigrew Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield
Gabrielle / Joanne Teasdale
Rivers of Memory © Jo Fields
Shirley/ Valerie Cargo
Eileen O’Connor Scully / France Scully Osterman
Margaret Stromee / Vicky Stromee
Muriel Vaughn /Liz Vaughn
Frances Grummer/Valerie Chaucer-Levine
Dorothy Rosenthal /J.Rosenthal
Sylvia M. Swartz / Lynda Fay Braun
Ollie Tarara / Theresa Tarara
Betty McNutt/ Melanie Walker
Michèle Bernatchez Lebeau/Joanne Teasdale
Mimi /Amy Jasek
Kathleen Portvliet /Maureen J. Haldeman
Dorris / Kimberly Chiaris
Katherine Demaris / C.R.
Thank you to everyone who shared their pictures with us.