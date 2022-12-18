We are proud to announce the Rfotofolio Selections for 2022.

This year we were honored to have Crista Dix as our guest juror. Crista we appreciate your time and thoughtful choices.

We ask the juror to select  her top portfolio in two-dimensional and three-dimensional work, and  Works of Merit.  This was no easy task.
Be it color or black and white, street photography or abstract, you inspired us with the amazing work that you created. If your work does not appear here do not be discouraged. There was so much wonderful work that we could not select simply because we are limited to a certain number.

Thank you for entering this years call. By doing so, we are able to see work that we might have missed. Your donations help support Rfotofolio and the grants we give each year.

Thank you to Carol Boss and Hahnemühle paper for your support of Rfotofolio and this years Hahnemühle Award.

Thank you to Lensbaby for sponsoring the Lensbaby Award.

 

Selections from Crista Dix

Two Dimensional Work

Lisa Nebenzahl

The Chico Poems © Lisa Nebenzahl, portfolio by Keith Taylor

 

Three Dimensional Work

Linda Barsotti

Ancestral Optics © Linda Barsotti

 

Work of Merit

Teri Figliuzzi

Floret © Teri Figliuzzi

Work of Merit

Caitlin McCullough

© Caitlin McCullough

 

Work of Merit

Hannah Latham

Paying Respect Farewell © Hannah Latham

Work of Merit

Lynne Breitfeller

After the Fire and Water Damage Lynne Breitfeller

Rfotofolio Selections

Danica O. Kus

Two Dimensional Work

Poetics of Space 7© Danica O.Kus

Three Dimensional Work

Linda Barsotti

Refractive Error © Linda Barsotti

Work of Merit

Norm Snyder

Pause © Norm Snyder

Work of Merit

Liz Mamorsky

Shadow Steps © Liz Mamorsky

Work of Merit

Keron Psillas 

Tree of Life © Keron Psillas

Work of Merit

Debe Arlook

Spaceman © Debe Arlook

Outstanding Work

To encourage creative work and the gifted practitioners that created it we are recognizing the following work.

L.Aviva Diamond

© L.Aviva Diamond

Wayne Swanson

Expired Palms 4 © Wayne Swanson

Greg Martin

Memento Mori 13 © Greg Martin

Skip Dean

Homage to Wayne Thiebaud © Skip Dean

 

