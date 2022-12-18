We are proud to announce the Rfotofolio Selections for 2022.
This year we were honored to have Crista Dix as our guest juror. Crista we appreciate your time and thoughtful choices.
We ask the juror to select her top portfolio in two-dimensional and three-dimensional work, and Works of Merit. This was no easy task.
Be it color or black and white, street photography or abstract, you inspired us with the amazing work that you created. If your work does not appear here do not be discouraged. There was so much wonderful work that we could not select simply because we are limited to a certain number.
Thank you for entering this years call. By doing so, we are able to see work that we might have missed. Your donations help support Rfotofolio and the grants we give each year.
Thank you to Carol Boss and Hahnemühle paper for your support of Rfotofolio and this years Hahnemühle Award.
Thank you to Lensbaby for sponsoring the Lensbaby Award.
Selections from Crista Dix
Two Dimensional Work
Lisa Nebenzahl
Three Dimensional Work
Linda Barsotti
Work of Merit
Teri Figliuzzi
Work of Merit
Caitlin McCullough
Work of Merit
Hannah Latham
Work of Merit
Lynne Breitfeller
Rfotofolio Selections
Danica O. Kus
Two Dimensional Work
Three Dimensional Work
Linda Barsotti
Work of Merit
Norm Snyder
Work of Merit
Liz Mamorsky
Work of Merit
Keron Psillas
Work of Merit
Debe Arlook
Outstanding Work
To encourage creative work and the gifted practitioners that created it we are recognizing the following work.
L.Aviva Diamond
Wayne Swanson
Greg Martin
Skip Dean
Thank you to Carol Boss at Hahnemühle Paper
Thank you to Lensbaby for being our sponsor.