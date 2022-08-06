Forest Canyon, cyanotype © Denis Roussel Summit Lake, cyanotype © Denis Roussel

We will be announcing the 2022 Denis Roussel Awards on August 14, here on Rfotofolio.

A Special Thanks

Thank you to Christopher James for your thoughtful considerations.

A special thank you to Rachel Roussel-Diamond and family for your encouragement and support. Also to Josephine Sacabo for your support of the Denis Roussel Award and your support of Rfotofolio.

Thank you Denis for your friendship, inspiration and generousity.

Thank you to the following individuals and businesses for thier support of the Denis Roussel Award and Rfotofolio.

Carol Boss and Hahnemühle paper.

Mark Nelson and Precision Digital Negative.

Bostick & Sullivan for a two hundred-dollar gift certificate.

Christopher James for his donation of The Book of Alternative Photographic Processes 3rd Edition, Signed

Josephine Sacabo and Luna Press.

Please support these fine business.