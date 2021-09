Thank you Jay Fine.

Please click on images to see a different view.

Trying To Remember the Color of the Sky on That September Morning © Jay Fine

9/11 Museum © Jay Fine

9/11 Museum © Jay Fine

9/11 Museum Antenna and Blue Wall © Jay Fine 9/11 Museum Slurry Wall © Jay Fine

9/11 Museum © Jay Fine

9/11 Museum © Jay Fine

To learn more about the 9/11 Museum and Memorial please visit their site by clicking on their name.

To Learn more about Jay Fine please visit his page at Jay Fine.