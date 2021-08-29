Once a year Rfotofolio has our call for entries.This year Rfotofolio is honored to have Ann Jastrab and Diana Bloomfield as our jurors, as well as, Connie and Jerry Rosenthal from Rfotofolio.

This is the ninth year for the Rfotofolio Call and each year the quality of work inspires us. Photographers that are selected will be included in our on-line gallery, future interviews, future publications, and future exhibitions.

This year we are proud to have the Hahnemühle Paper Award and the Lensbaby Award.

We look forward to seeing your work.

The Information You Need to Know

For this call we want to see a well edited group of seven images.

All work must be created by the artist submitting the work.

This call is judged as a portfolio. This is an open call, any photographic process is welcome.

For three dimensional work

If you are submitting an artist made book or three dimensional work please send 7 images of that work. Three dimensional work has its own category.

Important Dates

Aug. 29, 2021 Entries will be accepted.

Oct. 24, 2021 Midnight CST is the deadline

Nov.21, 2021 Selections will be announced on Rfotofolio.

Steps to Enter

How to prepare your files.

Prepare your files with the following specifications:

Dimensions must be no smaller than 1440 pixels on the longest side.

Saved as a JPEG.

No Watermarks / Copyright Units / Logos on image files.

File naming is as follows:

Sequence number_ Last Name_ First Name_Title.jpg , for example

1 Smith_Jill_MoonOverRiver_.jpg

In your e-mail please have Call for Entry 2021 in the subject line.

Send us your images with your e-mail address and website address if you have a website.

Please include one or two paragraphs about the work you are submitting.

E-mail them to rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org .

When you participate in our call for entry you are supporting the Rfotofolio Fund, Rfotofolio, and the Grants that we award each year. Donate with our Paypal button. We leave the amount up to you so that we will not exclude anyone. Thank you for your support.

If you have a question please e-mail us at rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org. Please do not ask in the comments section.

Eligibility

Our call for entry is open to all photographers world-wide, both amateur and professional. Rfotofolio invites photographers working in all mediums, styles and schools of thought to participate.

Use Rights

Each artist retains all copyrights to their own images. Artist’s attribution is provided with any use. By submitting work, artists whose submissions are chosen grant Rfotofolio the right to use their images for the purpose of promoting the artist, promoting future calls for entry, future interviews, publications and programs. Images may also be placed on social networks for Rfotofolio with artist attribution. By entering this call for entry you are allowing Rfotofolio to publish your images on our site and social media.

About the jurors.

Ann M. Jastrab is the Executive Director at the Center for Photographic Art (CPA) in Carmel, California. CPA strives to advance photography through education, exhibition and publication. These regional traditions—including mastery of craft, the concept of mentorship, and dedication to the photographic arts—evolved out of CPA’s predecessor, the renowned Friends of Photography established in 1967 by iconic artists Ansel Adams, Wynn Bullock and Cole Weston. While respecting these West Coast traditions, CPA is also at the vanguard of the future of photographic imagery.

Before coming onboard at CPA, Ann was the gallery manager at Scott Nichols Gallery in San Francisco where she incorporated contemporary artists with the living legends photography. Ann also worked as the gallery director at RayKo Photo Center in San Francisco for 10 years until their closure in 2017. Ann has curated many shows in the Bay Area while simultaneously jurying, curating, and organizing numerous exhibitions for other national and international venues outside of San Francisco. While being a champion of artists, she created a thriving artist-in-residence program at RayKo where mutliple residents including Meghann Riepenhoff, Carlos Javier Ortiz, Kathya Marie Landeros, and McNair Evans all received Guggenheim Fellowships. Besides being a curator, Ann Jastrab, MFA, is a fine art photographer, master darkroom printer, and educator as well.

Diana Bloomfield is a photographic artist for over thirty-five years. Diana has received numerous awards for her images, including a 1985 New Jersey State Visual Arts Fellowship, from the United Arts Council of Raleigh, North Carolina, five Regional Artist Grants and a 2019/20 Professional Development Grant. She was named a Photolucida Critical Mass Finalist in 2014, 2018, and 2019. Most recently, Diana was honored with Rfotofolio’s 2021 Denis Roussel Award, juried by Christopher James.

Specializing in 19th century photographic printing techniques, Diana’s images and handmade artist books are internationally exhibited and included in numerous books and publications. Her art is also in a number of public and private collections, including the Norton Museum of Art, located in West Palm Beach, Florida; The Fine Art Program and Collection at Montefiore Einstein, in Bronx, New York; the New Mexico History Museum/Palace of the Governors, located in Santa Fe, New Mexico; and in North Carolina State University’s Gregg Museum of Art & Design, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

A native North Carolinian, Diana lives and works in Raleigh, where she received her MA in English Literature and Creative Writing from North Carolina State University. She teaches photography workshops throughout the country, and in her beautiful backyard studio. Diana is represented by the Ryan Gallery at Art Intersection, located in Gilbert, Arizona, and by Photo-Eye Gallery (Photographer’s Showcase), located in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Thank you to the photographers that share their work with us.

Thank you to our generous sponsors.

Josephine Sacabo and Luna Press,

Carol Boss at Hahnemühle Paper

Lensbaby

Mark Nelson andPrecison Digital Negatives, and to all of our supporters.

