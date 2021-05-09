The young women that became our mothers.

Thank you to everyone who shared images of their mothers and other important women in their lifes.

Lorrine, 1961 / Christopher Bryson Irma / Karen Bell June / Maxie Bryant Maria Girardon (center} / Victor Milin Dance Pose Edna Bullock,1961, Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography LLC Dorothy Pettigrew Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield Dorothy Osterman / Willie Osterman Pat and Ralph Taylor/ Keith Taylor Sylvia M. Swartz / Lynda Fay Braun Pearl Ann Parsons Miller / Patricia Bender Dorothy Rosenthal / Jerry Rosenthal

Please click on images to see a different view.

Michèle Bernatchez Lebeau/Joanne Teasdale Eileen O’Connor Scully / France Scully Osterman Betty McNutt/ Melanie Walker Frances Grummer/Valerie Chaucer-Levine Dorris / Kimberly Chiaris Dorothy Osterman/ Willie Osterman Gabrielle / Joanne Teasdale