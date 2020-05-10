The young women that became our mothers.
Please click on picture to see larger version.
Patty Jean / Andi Alexander
Shirley/ Valerie Cargo
Sylvia M. Swartz / Lynda Fay Braun
Betty McNutt/ Melanie Walker
Gabrielle / Joanne Teasdale
Dorothy Osterman/ Willie Osterman
Dorothy Pettigrew Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield
Maria Girardon (center} / Victor Milin
Dorothy Rosenthal / Jerry Rosenthal
Dorothy Pettigrew Hooper/ Diana Bloomfield
Michèle Bernatchez Teasdale Lebeau/Joanne Teasdale
Pat and Ralph Taylor/ Keith Taylor
Dance Pose Edna Bullock,1961, Wynn Bullock © Bullock Family Photography LLC
Mary Grahmann, (on the left)/ Pat Brown
Pearl Ann Parsons Miller / Patricia Bender
June / Maxie Bryant
Katherine Demaris /C.R.
Thank you to everyone that shared their pictures with us.