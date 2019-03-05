About The Denis Roussel Award

The Denis Roussel Award is for photographers whose work is based on the historical/alternative photographic processes, including silver gelatin.

The Denis Roussel Award was started in 2018 to help continue the legacy of photographer and educator Denis Roussel.

2018 Denis Roussel Award recipient wasLuther Gerlach.

Photographers of Merit

Curran Broderick

Susan Bryant

Karen Hymer

Diana Bloomfield

Thank you to Jill Enfield for being our 2018 juror.

We are honored to have Jesseca Ferguson as the 2019 juror.

About Jesseca Ferguson

Jesseca Ferguson works at the intersection of 19th century handmade photographic processes, collage, and artist books. For many years she worked with pinhole cameras and large format film, printing her images with handmade photographic processes. More recently she has been exploring cameraless photography, using found imagery printed in cyanotype on unusual papers, often incorporated into artist books. Selected public collections holding her work include the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; Book Art Museum, Łódż, Poland; Museum of the History of Photography, Kraków, Poland; The Fox Talbot Museum, Lacock Abbey, England, and Harvard Art Museums, Cambridge, MA. Her work has been supported by Art Matters, Inc., the Trust for Mutual Understanding, and MacDowell Colony, among others. Her images and photo-objects have been published in numerous books, catalogues, and articles on the subject of handmade photography here in the US and abroad.

Jesseca lives and works in a co-operative live-work artist building located in the Fort Point area of Boston, MA. She holds undergraduate degrees from Harvard University, Cambridge, MA and Massachusetts College of Art and Design, Boston, MA. She received her MFA from Tufts University (in conjunction with the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston). Currently she teaches at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University.

Important Information

Timeline



March 5, 2019 we will start accepting submissions at rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org.

June 5, 2019 midnight CST is the deadline.

July 25, 2019 results will be announced on rfotofolio.org

What to submit.

Send five to seven images, this award is judged as a portfolio of work.

In your email please include your website address (optional).

A paragraph about the work you are submitting.

A paragraph about yourself and why you are applying for the Denis Roussel Award.

Email your application to rfotofolio@rfotofolio.org with Denis Roussel Award 2019 in the subject line.

How to prepare your files.

Prepare your files with the following specifications:

Dimensions should be 1240 pixels on the longest side.

Saved as a JPEG.

No Watermarks / Copyright Units / Logos on image files.

File naming is as follows.

LAST NAME _FIRST NAME_ TITLE.jpg , for example Smith_Jill_MoonOverRiver_.jpg

Donate with our Paypal button. We leave the amount up to you so that we will not exclude anyone. Thank you for your support.

Awards

The award winner will receive the following,

The Denis Roussel Award.

A two hundred and fifty dollar gift certificate from Bostick & Sullivan for alt-process supplies.

Hahnemuhle Paper

Mark Nelson’s ebook on Precision Digital Negatives.

The Denis Roussel Award winner will be featured on Rfotofolio with a future interview, and be included in future publications, and future exhibition.

About Denis Roussel

We first met Denis in 2013 when he entered our call What is Beauty? He worked on projects where even the compost bin was his muse, showing us that there is beauty everywhere.

If you where lucky enough to have a conversation with Denis, or to be a student of his, you knew how much Denis loved photography.

Denis was a photographer and educator. He loved sharing the beauty of the outdoors with his family and friends, and in his photography he shared that beauty with us. In 2017, Denis lost his battle with cancer. All of us lost the pleasure of seeing new work from this creative and resourceful artist.

To learn more about Denis Roussel and to view a selection of his work please visit his page at Denis Roussel.

Special Thanks

Thank you to Rachel Wilson-Roussel for your encouragement and support.

Thank you to the following individuals and businesses.

Carol Boss and Hahnemühle paper.

Mark Nelson and Precision Digital Negative.

Bostick & Sullivan for a two hundred-dollar gift certificate.

Josephine Sacabo and Luna Press.