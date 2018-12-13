Revised

We have decided to continue our end of the year campaign to fund the “A Way to Help” grants. We will be continuing this fundraiser until December 31, 2018.

We are please to say we have been able to award four grants from this campaign and want to keep it going. If you would like to lend a hand please donate using our PayPal donate button below. Any amount is appreciated. Thank you to our supporters.

To learn about our past grants please visitRfotofolio Grants.

Rfotofolio is a non-profit, tax exempt 501( c )(3) organization recognized by the IRS.

Your contribution is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Banner image © J.Rosenthal