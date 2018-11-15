It’s our end of the year campaign to fund the A Way to Help grant.

This year Rfotofolio is looking to raise a 1000.00 grant to help a photographer that has been affected by the fires in California or the flooding in other parts of the country.We can all be overwhelmed with so much hardship in the world. None of us can fix all of the problems of the world but together we can help a person or persons that could use a hand.

Thank you for your support.

As of November 15, 2018, we have raised 720.00 towards our 1000.00 goal.

To make a donation to A Way to Help Grant please use our PayPal donation button.

To learn about our past grants please visit Rfotofolio Grants.

Rfotofolio is a non-profit, tax exempt 501( c )(3) organization recognized by the IRS.

Your contribution is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.