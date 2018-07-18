Please join us on July 25th when we announce the 2018 Denis Roussel Award.

Thank you to all applicants.

Thank you to Jill Enfield for your time and thoughtful consideration.

Thank you to Rachael Wilson-Roussel for your encouragement and support.

A special thank you to Josephine Sacabo for your support of this award.

Thank you to our sponsors for participating and donating products to the award winner.

Carol Boss and Hahnemühle paper.

Jill Enfield for donating a copy of Jill Enfield’s Guide to Photographic Alternative Processes.

Mark Nelson and Precision Digital Negative.



Bostick & Sullivan for the two hundred-dollar gift certificate.

Josephine Sacabo and Luna Press.

Adore Noir Magazine

Focal Press for a gift of books.

Adoir Nor Bostick Sullivan Hahnemühle

Art can make a difference.

Please consider following Rfotofolio.